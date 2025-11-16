Nashik Celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti, Honours Tribal Freedom Fighters |

Nashik: The revolutionary of the tribal community has made a remarkable contribution to the country's freedom struggle. Bhaskar Khandvi of Janajati Kalyan Ashram asserted that the rebellions of the tribals against British rule inspired not only the local level but also the national freedom movement.

He was speaking at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti program organised at Adivasi Vikas Bhavan. On this occasion, Project Officer of Nashik Integrated Tribal Development Project Office Arpita Thube, Assistant Commissioner Arun Kumar Jadhav, Dilip Khokle, Assistant Project Officer Anil Mahajan, Pramila Sawant, Namdev Bhangre, Mahesh Kulthe, Ashok More, DK Rao, Sandeep Chandanshive and others were present.

Rani Lakshmibai had declared war against the British. Rani Jhalkari Bai participated in this war. She disguised himself as Rani Lakshmibai and deceived the British and sacrificed her life to save the fort of Jhansi. Bhagwan Birsa Munda revolted to oppose the British forest laws. Khandvi said that many tribal brothers participated in this revolt and challenged the British government.

Earlier, Project Officer Thube offered floral tributes to the image of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. On this occasion, officers and employees of the Tribal Development Commissionerate, Nashik Additional Commissioner and Project Office, Tribal Finance and Development Corporation were present in large numbers.