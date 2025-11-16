Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Launch Special Drive To Tackle Rising Crime In Urban Pockets | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Parbhani Medical College and RP Hospital & Research Institute organised a White Coat Ceremony for first-year MBBS students on Saturday. Former Chancellor Dr Vedprakash Patil presided over the event, during which students were formally presented with their white coats.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Patil said the White Coat Ceremony marks the first significant step for students entering the field of medical science. He reminded them that, as future doctors, they carry the responsibility of serving society with dedication and providing high-quality medical care. He also urged students to maintain a positive attitude and inspire their peers throughout their academic journey.

Dean Dr Pramod Shinde, along with Dr Magar, Dr Amrut Mahajan, Dr Deglurkar, Dr Amir Tadvi, Dr Vivek Kulkarni, Vishal Aher, and several other faculty members, was present on the occasion.