Pimpri-Chinchwad: Second PMPML Bus Fire Reported Within 12 Hours, Raising Major Safety Concerns - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded its second Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus fire within a span of just 12 hours on Sunday. This has heightened concerns about the condition and maintenance of the public transport fleet in Pune. The latest incident occurred around 6 pm on Sunday near Kalewadi Phata.

A PMPML bus travelling from Pune towards Dange Chowk suddenly caught fire while in motion. Witnesses said flames erupted from the engine compartment. The flames forced the driver to halt the vehicle immediately. Initial assessments suggest the blaze may have been triggered by a short circuit.

No injuries or casualties were reported in this incident. However, the fact that another bus fire occurred earlier the same day has caused widespread worry among commuters who depend on PMPML services daily. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious questions about fleet safety, mechanical inspections, and regular upkeep of buses operating across the city.

Earlier in the morning, around 11:45 am, a PMPML bus travelling from Pimpri to Bhosari caught fire near Kamgar Bhavan, close to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. The driver noticed smoke emerging from the engine shortly after leaving the PCMC headquarters area.

Acting swiftly, he opened the doors and alerted passengers, ensuring all 15 commuters got out safely before the flames intensified. In both cases, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department reached the spot quickly and brought the fire under control, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage.