Pune Video: Petrol Dealers Association Praise Police For Swift Action After Assault On Pump Staff In Yerawada

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune praised Pune City Police for their quick intervention in the recent assault case involving petrol pump staff in the Yerawada area. The association stated that the firm response by the police has restored confidence among workers at fuel stations across the city.

The incident raised concern among petrol pump employees; they saw an immediate reaction from law enforcement authorities. The action was initiated without delay, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

Pune Video: Petrol Dealers Association Praise Police For Swift Action After Assault On Pump Staff In Yerawada pic.twitter.com/Uxop1OFiRo — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) November 16, 2025

According to the association, the timely arrests have sent a strong message that violence against frontline employees will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In a statement issued by the association’s president, it was emphasised that petrol pump workers provide essential services round-the-clock and deserve complete protection. “Any attack on petrol pump workers is an attack on an essential public service. We stand firmly with our staff and wholeheartedly appreciate Pune Police for their immediate and decisive action, which has ensured a strong deterrent against such crimes,” the President said.

The Petrol Dealers Association has taken a firm stance against such incidents and expressed its commitment to working closely with Pune Police to strengthen security at fuel retail outlets. The members of the association said ensuring the safety and dignity of staff remains their top priority.

The association reiterated that it will continue to support its workforce and take all necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for employees and citizens who depend on essential fuel services.