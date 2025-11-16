 Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha Selected For Indian Under-19 Table Tennis Team At World Youth Championship
Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha Selected For Indian Under-19 Table Tennis Team At World Youth Championship

Nashik's table tennis player Taneesha Kotecha has been selected for the Indian Under-19 Girls’ Team for the ITTF World Youth Championship 2025, organised by the International Table Tennis Federation, to be held in Romania from 23 to 30 November.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
In this championship, Taneesha will compete in the team events, as well as in the individual, doubles with Ankur Bhattacharjee (PSPB), and mixed doubles partnering with Cindrella Das (Bengal).

She is the only player from Maharashtra who will participate in all three categories representing India. The team also includes Pritha Vartikar and Naisha Rewaskar from Pune. Additionally, in the Under-15 Girls’ Team, Divyanshi Bhautik from TSTA Mumbai has been selected.

On her selection, several dignitaries extended their congratulations and best wishes, including Narendra Chhajed, President of Nashik District Table Tennis Association; Shekhar Bhandari, Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Abhishek Chhajed, Jay Modak; along with Pravin Lunkad, President of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association; Yatin Tipnis, General Secretary; Mahendra Chiplunkar, Sanjay Kadu, Punit Desai, and other notable personalities.

