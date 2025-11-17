 Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule

Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule

The Bombay High Court has permitted a medical aspirant to amend her petition challenging a State CET Cell rule that allegedly disadvantages higher-scoring candidates seeking admissions to health science courses under NEET-UG 2025.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:11 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court allows medical aspirant to amend plea challenging CET Cell rule impacting NEET-UG 2025 admissions | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a medical aspirant to amend her petition challenging a State CET Cell rule that allegedly disadvantages higher-scoring candidates seeking admissions to health science courses under NEET-UG 2025.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Pune-based student Purva Wagh through advocate Rahul Kamerkar.

Pune Student Challenges Clause Restricting Stray Vacancy Participation

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe noted that the case raised a “strong arguable challenge” to Clause 11.2.9.1 of the State CET Cell’s Information Brochure, which bars candidates who have confirmed admissions in CAP Round III from participating in subsequent online stray vacancy rounds.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule

Court Flags ‘Peculiar Situation’ in 2025 Admission Cycle

In its order, the court recorded the sequence of events that created what it called a “peculiar situation” in the 2025 admissions cycle. The State CET Cell had introduced a detailed preference-based system for admissions to government, corporation, private and minority colleges offering health science courses. However, the schedule for various rounds resulted in CAP Rounds II and III for non-MBBS courses being completed before the MBBS round was conducted.

Vacancies Created After Students Shifted to MBBS

Because of this, many candidates who had accepted seats in top-ranking colleges offering courses such as BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BNYS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP and BP&O surrendered those seats after later securing admission to MBBS. Their departures created vacancies in highly sought-after institutions.

Higher-Scoring Students Locked Out of Vacant Top Seats

The petitioner argued that candidates like her — who had higher marks but were compelled to take admission in lower-ranking or high-fee private colleges during CAP Round III — should logically have been able to upgrade to these newly vacant seats. However, Clause 11.2.9.1 bars Round III candidates from participating in the stray vacancy process.

Court Notes ‘Dichotomy’ in Allocation of Seats

This, the court noted, has led to a “dichotomy”: students with lower scores, who had not secured any seat until Round III, are now being offered government or top-ranking college seats vacated by candidates who moved to MBBS, while higher-scoring candidates are locked into their earlier choices due to the prohibition.

“In short, candidates with higher marks who could have secured admission in government or top-ranked colleges are now precluded from doing so, whereas lower-scoring candidates stand to benefit by fortuitous circumstances,” the bench observed.

Also Watch:

Read Also
MAH MBA Admission 2023: Bombay HC Rejects Pleas Of Over 100 Students Challenging Process Of...
article-image

HC Allows Amendment of Petition Against CET Rules

Taking note of these concerns, the court allowed Wagh to amend her petition to specifically challenge Clause 11.2.9.1, other provisions of the Information Brochure, and Notice No. 22 dated October 17, 2025. The bench directed her to file a fresh, amended petition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend...

Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend...

‘Finally, My Own Home’: Maharashtra’s Dhule Woman Finds Dignity, Thanks To PM Modi’s Housing...

‘Finally, My Own Home’: Maharashtra’s Dhule Woman Finds Dignity, Thanks To PM Modi’s Housing...

Mumbai News: Catholics Gather To Meet To Discuss Proposed Anti-Conversion Law

Mumbai News: Catholics Gather To Meet To Discuss Proposed Anti-Conversion Law

Mumbai Conducts Widespread Mock Drills After Delhi Blast; Police Urge Citizens To Stay Alert

Mumbai Conducts Widespread Mock Drills After Delhi Blast; Police Urge Citizens To Stay Alert

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹8 Crore Worth Of Marijuana In 2 Separate Cases At CSMIA; 2...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹8 Crore Worth Of Marijuana In 2 Separate Cases At CSMIA; 2...