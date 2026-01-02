'Mumbai Needs Accountability': Citizens Demand Action At FPJ Town Hall Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

'Mumbai Needs Accountability': Citizens Demand Action At FPJ Town Hall Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026 |

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 are on the threshold, a diverse assembly of activists, civic leaders and residents gathered to address a singular, pressing question: “How to Make Mumbai a Better Place?”

FPJ House in Nariman Point became a battleground of ideas as the Free Press Journal hosted its latest 'Town Hall.' The discussion, which began on Friday, January 2, painted a stark picture of a city struggling with systemic corruption, crumbling infrastructure, animal rights and a disappearing natural landscape.

The Fight For Land & Air

The session opened with a focus on Mumbai’s dwindling open spaces. Dr Laura D'Souza of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association detailed her gruelling battle to reclaim government plots from illegal encroachment. She highlighted a disturbing trend of "illegal reclamation," alleging that 33 acres of mangroves have been lost to construction debris dumped into the sea. This sentiment was echoed by Natasha Perreira, a 'mangrove warrior,' and Anil Galgali, who urged citizens to move beyond complaining and practice constant vigilance over civic departments.

The city’s deteriorating environmental health was a recurring theme. Dr Hitakshi Sehgal warned that diminishing access to clean water and air is leading to a rise in chronic illness, while Vinay Punjabi of Nepean Sea Road pointed to the rampant pace of redevelopment as a primary driver of the city’s plummeting Air Quality Index (AQI).

Street-Level Chaos: Hawkers & Parking Mafia

South Mumbai representatives brought local grievances to the forefront. Pervez Cooper from Colaba delivered a scathing indictment of the "hawker nuisance" on Colaba Causeway, alleging a deep-seated nexus of bribery involving the BMC, local police, and even elected representatives. He shed light on the concerning rise of hawkers in the area, from a mere 79 to over 280 now. He also flagged the 'pay and park mafia' operating behind the Taj Hotel and near Cafe Mondegar, describing it as a well-organised syndicate.

Subhash Motwani raised concerns regarding double-parking and the incessant digging of roads, while Chetan Trivedi highlighted the chronic flooding issues in Matunga that continue to plague residents every monsoon despite various studies.

The Voice For The Voiceless

A significant portion of the Town Hall was dedicated to animal welfare, a topic often sidelined in mainstream civic discourse. Sanket Bhatt and Roshan Pathak (PAL Foundation) called for a standardised animal census and the creation of an official app for feeders.

Activists including Shiraz Ahmed, Sneha Visaria and Pathak collectively demanded the designation of official feeding spots, noting that despite judicial orders, animal lovers and feeders still face harassment and lack security.

Infrastructure & Policy Gaps

The conversation turned toward policy when Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, presented a "30-point citizens’ charter" aimed at solving recurring civic issues. Dr GR Vora brought legal weight to the discussion by highlighting specific provisions of the BMC Act (516AAA) that empower citizens.

However, the reality in the suburbs remains grim. Dhaval Shah, an activist from Andheri, noted a complete lack of vision regarding sewage and water management in his ward. Most shockingly, he pointed out that parts of Andheri still lack adequate fire brigade coverage, leaving high-density areas vulnerable to disasters.

"Despite being a densely populated area, Andheri doesn't have a single fire brigade. The nearest ones are in Vile Parle and Goregaon," he said. He also highlighted the issue of the Mogra nullah in Andheri which ultimately leads to flooding in the Milan Subway.

A Call For Systemic Change

The evening took a sharp political turn with Kamlakar Shenoy, who labelled those in power as "the greatest enemies of the nation." He criticised the current administration for "unnecessary beautification" projects that create physical obstructions on already congested roads, calling for legal prosecution against such wasteful spending. Meanwhile, Advocate Sheikh Faiyaaz highlighted the lack of hospital facilities in Govandi, statistically the city's lowest ward for women's development.

