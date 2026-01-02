BMC Polls 2026: H West Ward Emerges As Glamour–Ground Reality Battleground In Mumbai's Khar

As Mumbai approaches the BMC elections, H West Ward stands out as one of the city’s most dynamic and keenly contested areas. Covering Bandra West, Khar West and Santacruz West, the ward blends elite neighbourhoods with indigenous communities, making it one of Mumbai’s most socially and economically diverse regions.

Glamour Meets Indigenous Roots

Often called the BMC’s most “glamorous” ward, H West houses affluent residents in luxury high-rises alongside original Mumbaikars, including Koli fisherfolk and traditional salt pan communities in villages such as Danda, Chuim, Sherley, Chimbai and Khar Danda along the western coastline. Parts of the ward also have dense slum pockets. Its proximity to Bandra West railway station and the Arabian Sea adds to its strategic importance.

Cultural, Commercial and Healthcare Hub

The ward includes sought-after localities such as Hill Road, Pali Hill, Carter Road, Khar West and Santacruz West. Iconic landmarks including Bandra Fort, Mount Mary Church, Bandstand, the Carter Road promenade and historic churches define its cultural identity. H West is also a vibrant social hub, with cafes, pubs and restaurants offering global cuisines.

It is a major healthcare centre, housing institutions such as Lilavati Hospital, P D Hinduja Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and the BMC-run Bhabha Hospital, which cater to patients from across the country.

Celebrity Presence, Civic Distress

Bandra West is globally recognised as the home of Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and several other celebrities. However, beneath the glamour, large parts of the ward remain predominantly residential and continue to struggle with unresolved civic issues.

Residents Flag Longstanding Issues

Residents face chronic problems including traffic congestion, illegal parking, poor road conditions, unchecked construction, air and noise pollution, shrinking green cover, encroachments, hawkers on footpaths, garbage mismanagement and unsafe pedestrian infrastructure. The ward is frequently cited for poor traffic planning, ineffective waste management, rampant encroachments and environmental neglect.

Citizen Voices Highlight Ground Reality

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, a Bandra West resident and founder of the MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum, flagged multiple concerns. “The primary issue we are facing is bad roads; almost all roads in this ward are under construction. Heavy traffic congestion is a daily problem,” he said. He also pointed to the massive depletion of green cover due to unchecked infrastructure development and increased air pollution caused by construction sites violating BMC guidelines.

Encroachments and Waste Crisis

Karnani further highlighted the issue of encroachments. “Illegal hawkers and slum dwellers have encroached upon footpaths, especially near slum areas. There is zero solid waste management in the slums, with garbage being dumped directly on roads. Traffic management in this ward is extremely poor,” he added.

Unregulated Redevelopment Raises Alarm

Echoing similar concerns, Madhu Poplai, chairperson of the Pali Hill Residents Association, stressed the need for immediate corrective action. “Random redevelopment is happening across Bandra and Khar without adequate monitoring. Builders are openly violating construction norms and BMC rules,” she said. She warned that unchecked concretisation is damaging the environment, affecting tree growth and mangroves, and called for a return to more sustainable development practices.

Koli Community Demands Protection

Ratnadeep Bame, chairman of the Danda Koli Fishermen’s Organisation, said the indigenous fishing community faces multiple civic and developmental challenges, including water shortages and poor road infrastructure. He demanded extended demarcation of Koliwadas and a separate Development Control Regulation for them. “No SRA or cluster redevelopment scheme should be implemented in any Koliwada. We want self-development,” he said.

High-Stakes Political Contest

Politically, the ward falls under Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad’s parliamentary constituency and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s assembly segment, making it a fiercely contested zone. It comprises six BMC wards (97 to 102) and has significant Christian, Muslim and Koli populations, adding to its electoral importance.

Reservation Changes Reshape Strategies

The introduction of new reservations for women and OBC candidates has forced political parties to rethink their strategies and field new faces. Several established leaders, including senior Congress figure Asif Zakaria, are impacted and can no longer contest from their traditional seats under the revised norms.

