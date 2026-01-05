Mumbai Masala: Farewell To A Tireless Champion Of Teachers' Rights | File Pic (Representative Image)

The city recently lost one of the finest champions of teachers’ rights. KK Theckedath, a sharp intellectual and indefatigable organiser, passed away a few days ago at the ripe old age of 89. He was a former member of the CPI(M) Maharashtra State Secretariat and played a pivotal role in organising college and university teachers in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. He was detained for 15 months during the Emergency. He touched the lives of thousands of teachers and others. Son of a mill worker, he was among the founder members of the Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU). He was elected without a break to the BUCTU Executive Committee for half a century from 1966 to 2016 and was general secretary for over a decade from 1974.

The Shri Warkari Prabodhan Samiti, Maharashtra, successfully organized the Palkhi ceremony for the 26th time this year. The procession began at Cotton Green and concluded at Five Gardens, Dadar TT, with enthusiastic participation from a large number of devotees from the Warkari community. | Salman Ansari

Caregivers await mission rabies team in Thane

Last week, some members of Saket housing complex, Thane, were seen busier than usual. There was activity centering around the community dogs, and when we asked them what was going on, they replied, “We are waiting for the Mission Rabies team to arrive.” “Our work is not just feeding the dogs and leaving it at that,” a feeder explained. In fact, the Thane Municipal Corporation refers to them as “caregivers”, not feeders, because, as Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Kshama Shirodkar said, they do much more than feeding. “We make sure that all infections are treated, and even if the cost is heavy, such as for surgery, we somehow manage,” said Rekha Raval, a caregiver. “There are five of us, we are registered with the TMC,” said another caregiver, Hema Shetty. Kudos to the caregivers, Mission Rabies team, and volunteers all over MMR who silently care for the stray animals. (Vidya Heble)

Karaoke, apples and greenery: Happiest auto ride

The other day I spotted a most unusual auto-rickshaw. It has a karaoke system. Passengers can connect to it through Bluetooth and sing any song of their choice while they are being ferried to their destination. There is a small wash basin, a basket of apples for senior citizens, ear buds and flower pots to add a touch of greenery. I asked the driver Satyavan Gite, 50, why he has spent so much money in doing up his auto. He replied: “I just want my passengers to be happy.”

Tailpiece

Said a wag: AQI is not an air quality index, but always quiet idiots!! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

