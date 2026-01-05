'Mumbai To Be Slum-Free In 7 Years': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Roadmap, Attacks Sena UBT–MNS Alliance Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video

'Mumbai To Be Slum-Free In 7 Years': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Roadmap, Attacks Sena UBT–MNS Alliance Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the Mahayuti government has prepared a detailed roadmap to make Mumbai slum-free within the next seven years, asserting that the city’s landscape has undergone a major transformation during the past seven-and-a-half years of the alliance’s rule.

Fadnavis was addressing a public meeting in Kandivali while campaigning for BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam and other party leaders were present on the dais. Former Mumbai mayor and former Sena UBT leader Shubha Raul also joined the BJP during the event.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public rally ahead of the BMC elections pic.twitter.com/BakUW6WdYb — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2026

Taking a swipe at the Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Fadnavis described their alliance as a 'confusion and corruption alliance.' He said only Balasaheb Thackeray had the moral authority to present a vision document for Mumbai, adding that what the Thackeray brothers recently presented was merely something read out without clarity. “Even they do not know what they read,” he remarked.

Fadnavis criticised the Thackeray-led civic administration for failing to fulfil even one of the several promises made during the previous municipal elections, despite ruling the BMC for 25 years. He questioned how the same promises could be repeated again and again without accountability. Mocking the opposition, he said those who speak of development should be identified, otherwise people should demand Rs 2,000, adding that the Mahayuti government believes not just in making promises but in delivering on them.

मुंबई झोपडपट्टीमुक्त करून दाखवू, झोपडपट्टीत राहणाऱ्या प्रत्येकाला हक्काचे मालकीचे घर देऊ.



मुंबई झोपड़पट्टीमुक्त बनाकर दिखाएंगे और झोपड़पट्टियों में रहने वाले हर व्यक्ति को उसका हक़ का मालिकाना घर देंगे।



(बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका निवडणुकीनिमित्त प्रचार सभा | मुंबई | 4-1-2026)… pic.twitter.com/3BUtQ7ZAgb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 4, 2026

Mumbai's Face Has Been Changed Over Past Few Years: Fadnavis

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Fadnavis said Mumbai’s face has changed significantly over the last seven-and-a-half years. “People coming to Mumbai from other states and even from abroad are surprised to see the transformation,” he said, adding that the government has addressed several long-pending issues of Mumbaikars and slum dwellers by successfully implementing multiple schemes.

He reiterated that a concrete plan has been drawn up to provide every slum resident with a permanent home and make Mumbai slum-free within seven years. To ease traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway, a parallel coastal road is being constructed, which will extend up to Bhayandar and is expected to be completed by 2028.

