 BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Officially Release ‘Shiv Shakti Vachan Nama’, Promise Welfare Of Marathi People, Mumbaikars
Ahead of the 2026 BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray jointly unveiled the ‘Shivshakti’ manifesto at Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking Raj’s return to the Shiv Sena Bhavan after 20 years. The Sena UBT–MNS alliance promised affordable housing, infrastructure upgrades, Rs 1,500 monthly aid for domestic and Koli women, scrapping property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft, and more.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday, January 4, jointly released their manifesto titled 'Shivshakti'. The manifesto was released at a joint press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in the presence of Sanjay Raut. Moreover, the event also marked Raj Thackeray's return to the Shiv Sena Bhavan after 20 years.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance has jointly pledged to provide affordable housing and strengthen infrastructure across healthcare, public transport, and education sectors. Under the manifesto, women employed as domestic workers and Koli women are set to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the proposed 'Swabhiman Nidhi' scheme. Moreover, the alliance also promised to scrap property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft and change parking rules so that each flat in redeveloped buildings gets one parking space.

article-image

This official booklet was released just days after the young Thackeray cousins had jointly outlined their vision for Mumbai’s future. The presentation was made by the young Thackeray brothers at Shiv Sena Bhavan, where they held a workshop for alliance candidates, presenting their vision for Mumbai’s development and welfare.

Key Highlights

While addressing the workshop for alliance candidates, Raj and Amit also spoke on plans to develop pet-friendly facilities, including pet parks, clinics, ambulances, and cemeteries.

article-image

On sanitation, the alliance plans to construct women-only sanitary toilets at intervals of every two kilometres along major roads in Mumbai. Additionally, their objectives charted for Mumbai's future also aim to build high-quality daycare centres for children, supporting women across the city.

In the presentation, the young Thackeray cousins mentioned “Masaheb Kitchens,” where breakfast and lunch would be given at just Rs 10 to hardworking Mumbaikars.

Under the “BEST Vidyut,” citizens who use domestic electricity would be provided with up to 100 units of free electricity.

Aaditya Thackeray said that land owned by the BMC would be used for public benefit, with plans to construct homes specifically for Mumbaikars, rather than being given to private developers.

Moreover, Aaditya Thackeray also batted for plans to make public transport cheaper by reducing bus ticket prices and restarting old bus routes, along with the return of the popular “wave your hand, and the bus will stop” service.

The polls are also set to see a new dynamic as the Thackeray cousins united after nearly two decades. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families exchanged several visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, weddings, and political events.

(With inputs from PTI)

