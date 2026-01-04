BMC Polls 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Homes For Marathi Manoos, Reiterates Marathi-Hindu Mayor Stand | WATCH

Mumbai: 'Marathi Manoos will not have to go out of the city and that they will get houses within the city,' Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a strong statement on Saturday, January 3. He was addressing the Mahayuti Office Bearers’ Meet ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Worli.

Reiterating his earlier stance, Fadnavis said Mumbai would get a mayor who is both Marathi and Hindu. Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders for promising free electricity and property tax waivers, stating that the BJP-led Mahayuti believes in fulfilling commitments rather than making “unrealistic announcements".

Marathi Mayor In Mumbai

Referring to the mayoral post, Fadnavis said, “Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and I have made it clear that Mumbai’s mayor will be a Marathi and a Hindu. Some people spoke about a burqa-clad woman becoming mayor, but those who claim to champion Marathi pride did not object. We are clear. Mumbai’s mayor will be a Marathi-Hindu.”

"On the 16th, on the day of the coronation of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Mahayuti's mayor is to be installed in Mumbai," the CM declared.

Focus on Housing for Marathi Manoos

Addressing party workers, Fadnavis said the government has begun redevelopment work at Abhyudaya Nagar, a neighbourhood home to Marathi workers that reflects Mumbai’s true culture but was neglected for years, adding that, construction has now started through collective effort.

Referring to the Patra Chawl case, Fadnavis said that thousands of crores were siphoned off, leaving residents homeless, and assured that his government would correct the injustice by providing them with their rightful homes. The CM declared, "Our resolution is from now on The Marathi Manoos of Mumbai will not go out of Mumbai, we will give him a house here.

CM Fadnavis also spoke on the redevelopment of BDD (Bombay Development Department) chawls in Worli in central Mumbai, Fadnavis said the state government had provided 500 sq ft homes to Marathi families, earlier living in 100 sq ft units, at no extra cost, benefiting around 80,000 people. “This is the kind of work we want to do for Mumbaikars,” he said.

Metro Network In Mumbai

The CM said the government is building a 450-km-long Metro network, of which 150 km is already operational, making the commute more comfortable for Mumbaikars. “Each year, we are adding between 50 and 100 km of Metro lines across Mumbai and the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) so that people can travel from one end of the MMR to the other in a maximum of 59 minutes. This is how the entire network has been designed and planned,” said Fadnavis.

