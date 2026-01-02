 BMC Elections 2026: First-Time Independent Candidate, Activist Sneha Visaria Promises Transformation In Colaba & Fort
Sneha Visaria, backed by the Jan Kalyan Party, aims to tackle Colaba's chronic issues with tech solutions. Visaria, who was raised in the Fort area, expressed her frustration with the lack of progress over the last decade. Her campaign highlights infrastructure upgrades, public safety, and challenges to BMC's pigeon feeding site closures, promising a clean, safe environment.

Nirmeeti Patole Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 draw near, a fresh face has emerged in the race for Ward 225, encompassing the historic areas of Colaba and Fort. Sneha Visaria, a law student and animal rights activist, officially filed her nomination as an independent candidate, backed by the Jan Kalyan Party.

A Vision For Modernisation & Safety

While speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Visaria, who was raised in the Fort area, expressed her frustration with the lack of progress over the last decade. She highlighted several persistent issues that continue to affect residents:

Infrastructure & Utilities: Chronic water shortages, poor sewage management, and inadequate sanitation.

Public Safety: Inadequate street lighting, which she claims makes parts of the ward feel 'haunted' after 7:00 pm.

Urban Management: Disorganised street vendors and a lack of proper parking facilities.

Global Inspiration For Local Problems

Drawing on her experiences travelling abroad to countries like Canada and China, Visaria proposed tech-driven solutions for the ward's ageing infrastructure:

Automated Sanitation: Implementing systematic placement of vendors and high-standard, automated public toilets similar to those seen in North America.

Water Recycling: Utilising advanced filtration technologies to treat and reuse sewage water for gardening, ensuring fresh water is prioritised for household consumption.

Smart City Integration: Leveraging GPS and modern urban planning tools to reduce congestion and improve the quality of life for senior citizens.

Addressing Local Controversies

Visaria also addressed the ongoing debate regarding Kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding centres). As a petitioner in the Bombay High Court, she challenged the BMC’s closure of these sites, arguing that there is no definitive proof linking them to 65 per cent of hypersensitivity pneumonitis cases. She questioned the allocation of BMC funds intended for animal sterilisation and vaccination, suggesting that administrative failure is being unfairly blamed on animals.

The Road Ahead

While facing established political families in the ward, Visaria remains undeterred, viewing her competitors as part of the larger Mumbai 'family' rather than enemies. Her campaign focuses on a clean and drug-free zone, driven by the energy of India's youth.

