 Adani Logistics Leases 66,250 Sq Ft Facility In Panvel To DMart Operator Avenue Supermarts For 28 Years
Adani Logistics has sub-leased a 66,250 sq ft facility in Panvel, Raigad, to Avenue Supermarts for 28 years at an annual rent of Rs 20.20 lakh, strengthening DMart’s logistics network amid growing warehousing demand near Mumbai.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Adani Logistics sub-leases a 66,250 sq ft commercial facility in Panvel to DMart operator Avenue Supermarts on a 28-year tenure | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 02: Adani Logistics Limited has entered into a long-term sub-lease agreement with Avenue Supermarts Limited for a large commercial facility in the Panvel region of Raigad district, according to documents reviewed and accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Property located at Dhansar, Panvel

The transaction, executed on December 24, 2025, involves a sub-lease of a property located at Dhansar, Panvel. The leased premises have a built-up area of 66,250 square feet.

Rent and tenure details

As per the sub-lease deed, Avenue Supermarts will pay an annual rent of Rs 20,20,625 (Rs 20 20 lac) for the facility. The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 28 years, indicating a long-term operational commitment at the location.

Expansion of logistics footprint

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, has been steadily expanding its logistics and warehousing footprint to support its growing retail network, while Adani Logistics continues to strengthen its portfolio of leased logistics assets across key industrial corridors.

Panvel–Raigad emerging as logistics hub

The Panvel–Raigad belt has emerged as a preferred destination for logistics and warehousing developments due to its proximity to Mumbai and improving connectivity through road and port infrastructure and the recently commissioned Navi Mumbai International Airport.

