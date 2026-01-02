Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: First Mountain Tunnel Completed In Palghar, Marks Major Milestone

First mountain tunnel on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor completed in Palghar, marking a key construction milestone | X - @AshwiniVaishnaw

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 02: A major milestone in the 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) project was achieved on Friday with the completion of the 1.5-km-long Mountain Tunnel-5 (MT-5) in Palghar district, marking the first mountain tunnel to be completed on the entire corridor.

Tunnel located between Virar and Boisar stations

The tunnel is located between the Virar and Boisar bullet train stations and is among the longest mountain tunnels in the district. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually witnessed the final breakthrough of the tunnel from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

🇮🇳 Bharat Ka Garv: Bullet Train Project, achieves a major milestone with the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5.

📍Saphale, Palghar pic.twitter.com/4wtQUUIAvX — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2026

Key step for construction in Maharashtra

According to the Railway Ministry, the breakthrough of MT-5 is a significant step forward for construction works in Maharashtra and clears a major stretch of the high-speed rail alignment passing through Palghar.

It is the second major tunnel breakthrough in Maharashtra, following the completion of the 5-km-long underground tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in September 2025.

Progress in challenging terrain

The MT-5 forms a crucial part of the corridor connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad and reflects steady progress in challenging terrain. Officials said the completion of the mountain tunnel highlights the growing pace of infrastructure development in Palghar district, which is emerging as an important segment of the country’s first bullet train project.

Bullet train targeted by August 15, 2027

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is designed for trains running at 320 kmph, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to about 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Earlier this week, Vaishnaw reiterated that India’s first bullet train is expected to be operational by August 15, 2027. He said the rollout will be phased, starting with the Surat–Bilimora section, followed by Vapi–Surat, Vapi–Ahmedabad, Thane–Ahmedabad, and finally the full Mumbai–Ahmedabad stretch.

Stations on the MAHSR route

The MAHSR project will have 12 stations, namely Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Of these, Virar and Boisar are the two bullet train stations located in Palghar district.

