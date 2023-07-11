MAH MBA Admission 2023: Bombay HC Rejects Pleas Of Over 100 Students Challenging Process Of Normalisation Of Marks By CET Cell

Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected pleas filed by nearly 157 students challenging process of normalisation of marks by the CET cell for admission in MBA and MMS 2023-24 courses. The court noted that the pleas lacked substance before rejecting it.

A batch of students had filed petitions in court who sought quashing of MBA 2023-24 admission, alleging that Maharashtra CET was held in arbitrary manner.

Bombay HC refused to stay admission last week

The Bombay high court last week had refused to stay the admission process of Masters of Business Management (MBA) course admissions for 2023-24 conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. The High court however said that the admission will be subject to final outcome of a petition challenging the re-test for selective students.

The petitioner students sought quashing of the admission process and CET results alleging that the entrance exam was held in an arbitrary manner which affected several students.