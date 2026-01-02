Maharashtra Corruption Crackdown: Palghar Cop Booked For ₹50,000 Bribe Demand, Industry Inspector Arrested In Sindhudurg

Maharashtra ACB action intensifies as a Palghar police officer is booked and a Sindhudurg industry inspector is arrested in separate bribery cases | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 02: A police officer from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹50,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Assistant Police Inspector Sahebrao Shivaji Kachre, posted at Gholvad police station.

Complaint lodged with ACB

According to the ACB, a complainant approached the bureau on December 9, alleging that Kachre demanded money in exchange for not arresting his brother-in-law, who was named as an accused in a case.

“Kachre has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after it was established that he demanded ₹50,000 to refrain from arresting the complainant’s relative and to remove his name from the case records,” the ACB release said.

Arrest to follow if required

The ACB added that the police officer will be arrested if required during the course of the investigation.

Industry inspector arrested in Sindhudurg

In a separate case, the ACB’s Sindhudurg unit arrested Pankaj Vitthal Shelke, an industry inspector attached to the District Industries Centre, Oros, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹22,000 on Wednesday.

Bribe allegedly sought for subsidy approval

Shelke had allegedly demanded the bribe to approve a proposal for a government subsidy related to the purchase of a truck, officials said.

