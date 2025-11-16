 Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Pune’s most popular Fergusson College (FC) Road, which was once known for its lush greenery, clean roads, walkable footpaths and disciplined traffic, has now turned into a place with frequent traffic violations, encroached footpaths, and littering across the road stretch.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering |

Pune’s most popular Fergusson College (FC) Road, which was once known for its lush greenery, clean roads, walkable footpaths and disciplined traffic, has now turned into a place with frequent traffic violations, encroached footpaths, and littering across the road stretch.

Residents have taken the issue on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that “Major no-parking issues continue during peak hours on FC Road on weekend evenings rush hour. And there is an inadequate traffic police presence/enforcement. Also, a large number of street hawkers occupy footpath space - pushing pedestrians on the road. Both these are chronic issues pending for years with a concrete action awaited.” 

Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering | Sumita Kale

Another user said, “FC Road is where both my grandparents lived and where I spent my 80s vacations when it was a quiet, tree-lined street. I still live nearby, but I only step onto that stretch when I have no choice. Now it's just illegal chaos, garbage, and everyone pretending this is normal.”

Read Also
Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...
article-image

Moreover, other points out a similar picture across the city. “At each major choke point in Pune, there are illegal parking spaces acquired by rickshaws or taxis in 'No Parking Space' while traffic police standing just beside them watch and do not bother to fine them.”

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi News: Fire Erupts After Diesel Tanker Bursts Into Flames Near Kasara Bypass On Mumbai–Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported
Bhiwandi News: Fire Erupts After Diesel Tanker Bursts Into Flames Near Kasara Bypass On Mumbai–Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported
Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai
Petitioner Seeks Transfer Of PIL On MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Alleged Hate Speech From Kolhapur To Mumbai
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha Selected For Indian Under-19 Table Tennis Team At World Youth Championship

Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha Selected For Indian Under-19 Table Tennis Team At World Youth Championship

After 16-Day Hunger Strike, Nashik School Saved From Demolition For Guest House

After 16-Day Hunger Strike, Nashik School Saved From Demolition For Guest House

Pune Video: Petrol Dealers Association Praise Police For Swift Action After Assault On Pump Staff In...

Pune Video: Petrol Dealers Association Praise Police For Swift Action After Assault On Pump Staff In...

Jalgaon: Two Motorcycle Theft Accused Escape While Police Stop For Tea Break; Manhunt Underway

Jalgaon: Two Motorcycle Theft Accused Escape While Police Stop For Tea Break; Manhunt Underway