Pune: Once-Pristine FC Road Now Faces Illegal Parking, Hawker Encroachments, Littering

Pune’s most popular Fergusson College (FC) Road, which was once known for its lush greenery, clean roads, walkable footpaths and disciplined traffic, has now turned into a place with frequent traffic violations, encroached footpaths, and littering across the road stretch.

Residents have taken the issue on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that “Major no-parking issues continue during peak hours on FC Road on weekend evenings rush hour. And there is an inadequate traffic police presence/enforcement. Also, a large number of street hawkers occupy footpath space - pushing pedestrians on the road. Both these are chronic issues pending for years with a concrete action awaited.”

Another user said, “FC Road is where both my grandparents lived and where I spent my 80s vacations when it was a quiet, tree-lined street. I still live nearby, but I only step onto that stretch when I have no choice. Now it's just illegal chaos, garbage, and everyone pretending this is normal.”

Moreover, other points out a similar picture across the city. “At each major choke point in Pune, there are illegal parking spaces acquired by rickshaws or taxis in 'No Parking Space' while traffic police standing just beside them watch and do not bother to fine them.”