Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Statues Of Swami Ramanand Tirth & Vasantrao Naik In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Statues Of Swami Ramanand Tirth & Vasantrao Naik In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The BJP will emerge as the number one party in the upcoming local bodies elections. The party will contest alongside Mahayuti allies wherever possible, and independently wherever necessary,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while inaugurating the newly constructed BJP office in the city on Sunday.

Fadnavis, who was on a day-long tour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, attended multiple events. He inaugurated the BJP office, dedicated the statue of freedom fighter Swami Ramanand Tirth at Kranti Chowk, unveiled Lotus Lake (Kamal Talao) through an online system, and inaugurated the statue of former chief minister Vasantrao Naik at Cidco Bus Stand.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagat Karad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP Sandipan Bhumre, MP Kalyan Kale, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Pramod Rathod, Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Kalpita Pimple, and several others were present.

Read Also Pimpri-Chinchwad: Citizens Question Selective Road Repairs Ahead Of Pune Grand Tour Cycling Event

While inaugurating the statue of former CM Vasantrao Naik, hailed as the architect of Maharashtra’s Green Revolution, Fadnavis said Naik was known for his pioneering work in water conservation, drought eradication, and strengthening food security. “He contributed immensely to the development of the state. He created awareness among the Banjara community and established several educational institutions to ensure that underprivileged children received quality education. He also holds the distinction of being Maharashtra’s longest-serving chief minister,” Fadnavis said.

He added that Naik took decisive steps to initiate large-scale water conservation projects during the severe 1972 drought. “He understood that conservation was the only sustainable solution. His work set an ideal benchmark that gave Maharashtra new direction and dimension,” Fadnavis noted.

Speaking at the inauguration of the statue of Swami Ramanand Tirth, Fadnavis said the freedom fighter played a critical role in liberating Marathwada from the rule of the Nizam. “His sacrifices and contributions will continue to inspire generations,” he said.

Guardian Minister Shirsat said the inauguration of Naik’s statue is “like a festival for all of us.” He added that the city is developing rapidly and will likely see more visitors, especially during the Nashik Kumbh Mela, making road and infrastructure development essential.

Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, who delivered the introductory remarks, said the municipal corporation has rejuvenated the 300-year-old Kamal Talao (Lotus Lake), enhancing the city’s heritage and aesthetics. He added that citizens can visit the lake for a nominal entry fee.