 Parbhani: Traffic Branch Gets New Interceptor Vehicle To Boost Road Safety Enforcement
According to officials, the interceptor will enable online action against motorists violating traffic regulations. It is equipped to detect a range of offences, including overspeeding, drunk driving, use of black films on vehicle windows, and riding two-wheelers without helmets

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: Traffic Branch Gets New Interceptor Vehicle To Boost Road Safety Enforcement

Parbhani: The Parbhani City Traffic Branch has been equipped with a new interceptor vehicle, aimed at strengthening enforcement and improving road safety. Parbhani Superintendent of Police Ravindrasinh Pardeshi inaugurated the vehicle during a function held at the Police Headquarters on Saturday.

According to officials, the interceptor will enable online action against motorists violating traffic regulations. It is equipped to detect a range of offences, including overspeeding, drunk driving, use of black films on vehicle windows, and riding two-wheelers without helmets. The system is designed to automatically identify violators and generate evidence-based action in real time.

Speaking at the event, SP Pardeshi said the interceptor vehicle will significantly help streamline and regulate traffic movement across the city. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules strictly, warning that stringent action will be taken against those found flouting norms.

Additional SP Suraj Gunjal, Deputy SP Aniruddha Kakde, Police Inspector Deepak Dantulwar, API Ashok Kadam, PSI Prakash Kukde, and other officials were present during the inauguration.

