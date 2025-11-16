Nashik: Gondegaon Students Build Machine To Solve Farmers' Labour Shortage |

Nashik: Identifying the persistent labour shortage faced by farmers during onion harvesting—especially for separating onion bulbs from the leaves—two Class 10 students from Gondegaon have developed an innovative solution.

Sumit Sambhaji Shinde and Om Ananda Ghuge, students of Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha–run Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Gondegaon, have created a solar-powered ‘Onion Leaf Cutting Machine’ which has been selected directly for the state-level round through the INSPIRE Award exhibition. Their achievement has received widespread appreciation across the region.

To honour this remarkable accomplishment, villagers and leaders from Gondegaon organised a grand civic felicitation ceremony. The students and their mentor, mathematics–science teacher Dattatray Kute, were felicitated with shawls, coconuts, and bouquets at the hands of former MLC Narendra Darade, NCP (Sharad Pawar Group) State Vice-President of Women’s Wing Sonia Holkar, former ZP President Pandharinath Thore, agricultural expert Sachin Holkar, Dr Vilas Kangane, Sachin Darekar, and former BJP Lasalgaon City President Yogesh Patil.

Student Innovator, Sumit Shinde, said, “Farmers face labour shortages during onion harvesting, and separating the leaves requires additional labour costs. Observing this challenge, my friend Om Ghuge and I decided to develop this machine. With the guidance of our teacher Dattatray Kute, we built the solar-powered onion leaf cutting machine and participated in the INSPIRE Award exhibition. We are proud that it has been selected for the state-level round.”

The machine has been built using:

40-watt solar panel

Dual cutting blades

12-volt motor

Iron brackets and basic materials

Total material cost: approximately ₹3,500

Upcoming Improvements Planned

Integration of safety sensors to prevent injuries

Provision to collect cut onions directly into crates, bags, or a trolley

Addition of a grading mechanism for sorting onions after cutting