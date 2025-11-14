 Nashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials

Nashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials

At around 1 pm, information surfaced that a leopard had entered the urban settlement in the Gangapur area. Panic broke out after it was seen in Gangasagar Society in Gurukul Colony at 2.55 pm.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials | Sourced

After Pune and Nagar districts, a leopard created terror in Nashik city on Friday. At around 1 pm, information surfaced that a leopard had entered the urban settlement in the Gangapur area. Panic broke out after it was seen in Gangasagar Society in Gurukul Colony at 2.55 pm.

The leopard, a two-year-old male, first took shelter in the closed Dixit bungalow. After it was spotted there, it ran into the neighbouring Shivlok Apartment when people shouted. From there, it fled into a school, and as people again raised an alarm, it entered the Asha Pan Tapari. A team from the Forest Department reached the spot immediately.

When forest officials set a net to catch the leopard, it attacked and injured an officer. It then ran towards Taramangal Colony via Municipal School No.17 (Kamgar Nagar), Guruprasad Colony and Gurukul Colony. When officials set a net there again, the leopard attacked another officer. While fleeing, Forest Department shooters fired a tranquilising injection, which hit accurately. The names of the injured Forest Department officials are Santosh Bodake and Praveen Golait.

After being darted, the leopard moved into the bushes behind Taramangal Society and fell unconscious. After searching the area, forest officials placed the leopard in a cage and shifted it to a safe location. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan was personally present during the rescue operation and witnessed the leopard’s attack in Taramangal Colony.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Silver Friday Weekly Draw
'Ganga Flows Through Bihar & Reaches Bengal': PM Modi Expresses Confidence Of BJP’s Victory In West Bengal - VIDEO
'Ganga Flows Through Bihar & Reaches Bengal': PM Modi Expresses Confidence Of BJP’s Victory In West Bengal - VIDEO
Bihar Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over NDA Win, Claims Polls Were 'Not Fair From Beginning'
Bihar Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over NDA Win, Claims Polls Were 'Not Fair From Beginning'
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple Claim
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas To Hold Two-Day Event In Mumbai To Rally Support For Mathura Temple Claim

The Forest Department finally managed to capture the leopard after nearly four hours of terror. Five people have been injured in the attacks. Fear has spread among residents as this marks the second consecutive day of leopard sightings in Nashik city. The Forest Department has issued an alert in the area and appealed to citizens not to walk alone at night.

Read Also
Nashik: BJP Inducts Opposition Heavyweights As It Eyes Rural Dominance
article-image

According to the information leopard had first been seen in Gangasagar Society at 2.55 pm, then entered the closed Dixit bungalow before fleeing to Shivlok Apartment, a school and the Asha Pan Tapari. It later moved through Municipal Corporation School No.17, Guruprasad Colony and Taramangal Colony, attacking forest officials during both capture attempts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials

Nashik: Leopard Creates 4-Hour Terror In Gangapur; Injures Five, Including Forest Officials

Pune: 25 Rural Students Set To Visit NASA; Many Among Them Travelling Abroad For First Time

Pune: 25 Rural Students Set To Visit NASA; Many Among Them Travelling Abroad For First Time

Pune: Suryadatta Institute Takes 75 Students On Educational Tour To Mahabaleshwar's Mapro Park,...

Pune: Suryadatta Institute Takes 75 Students On Educational Tour To Mahabaleshwar's Mapro Park,...

Kolhapur: Union Bank Of India Observes 107th Foundation Day; Launches New Digital Services

Kolhapur: Union Bank Of India Observes 107th Foundation Day; Launches New Digital Services

'Why Support Only After Medals?' Pune Wrestler Sunny Fulmali, Asian Games Gold Winner, Urges Govt To...

'Why Support Only After Medals?' Pune Wrestler Sunny Fulmali, Asian Games Gold Winner, Urges Govt To...