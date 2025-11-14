Nashik: BJP Inducts Opposition Heavyweights As It Eyes Rural Dominance | Representative Image

Nashik: While trying to erase its image of being a party limited to urban areas, the BJP has simultaneously launched an aggressive drive to strengthen its base in rural regions ahead of the elections. Understanding the mindset of established opponents in district politics, the party is inducting them into its fold. It has become evident that, having received some promises or assurances, even opposition leaders are content to join the moving bandwagon.



Having emerged as the largest party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP now wants to expand by any means necessary. As part of this, the party has intensified efforts to induct prominent leaders from opposition ranks. Bringing leaders like Sinnar’s Bharat Kokkate and Uday Sangle, Igatpuri’s Sanjay Indulkar and Naim Khan, and Chandwad’s former MLA Shirish Kotwal into the party is part of the BJP’s expansion strategy. With the addition of Hemant Waje alongside Kokate and Sangle, the BJP has given a sharp blow to Minister Manikrao Kokate and MP Rajabhau Waje at the same time.



Sanjay Indulkar, who held undisputed power in Igatpuri’s politics for thirty straight years, joining the BJP is expected to significantly strengthen the party locally. Inducting Shirish Kotwal—considered a heavyweight in politics and the cooperative sector—is seen as a strategic move to weaken the opposition. Whether this rapid expansion drive of the BJP proves successful in Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat elections will be determined in the coming days.





NCP and Shinde Sena targeted simultaneously?

In Nashik rural, the BJP already has MLAs from two constituencies—Chandwad and Baglan. However, Dindori, Kalwan, Yeola, Niphad, Sinnar, Deolali, Igatpuri, and Sinnar are represented by MLAs from the NCP. The Shinde Sena holds dominance in Malegaon Outer and Nandgaon constituencies. The BJP’s focus is on these nine constituencies.



The first step towards this goal is considered to be delivering noticeable performance in the local self-government elections. Moving exactly in this direction, the BJP appears to be expanding its footprint by targeting both the NCP and the Shinde Sena simultaneously.