Budget Session 2026 To Start From 28 January; Union Budget To Be Presented On 1 February, Economic Survey On 29 January

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that the Parliament Budget Session is set to begin on 28 January and will continue until 2 April. The Budget Session will be held in two phases. The first phase will run from 28 January to 13 February, while the second phase will take place from 9 March to 2 April.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rijiju's post read.

The break during the Budget Session allows department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.

Budget to Be Presented on Sunday

The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be tabled in Parliament on 1 February, a Sunday, and the Economic Survey will be presented by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on 29 January.

Earlier, Parliament has had sittings on Sundays under special circumstances, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and on May 13, 2012, to mark the 60th anniversary of the first sitting of Parliament.