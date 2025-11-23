 'Jija-Sala Baithe Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Trolled Over Wedding Ceremony Post
'Jija-Sala Baithe Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Trolled Over Wedding Ceremony Post

In one of the photos, Akhilesh can be seen standing behind two young men wearing garlands around their necks. The image quickly sparked buzz online, with many users wondering if the two men were a same-sex couple and whether the Samajwadi Party chief was endorsing such weddings.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s recent social media post triggered speculation among netizens about whether he had attended a gay marriage. Taking to X on Friday, November 21, Akhilesh Yadav shared several pictures from a wedding event with the caption “Shadi Samaroh.”

Reacting to the SP leader's post, one user named Prayag commented, "Bro attended a gay wedding? Truly a Samajwadi leader."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also received some positive responses from a section of users who praised him for accepting LGBTQ marriages. “Really commendable to see LGBTQ acceptance from Hindi heartland leaders,” wrote one user.

However, amid the speculations, a user named Chota Chatri clarified that the individuals seen in the photo were “jija-saala” (the groom and his soon-to-be brother-in-law).

However, contrary to the claims, another picture shared by Akhilesh shows the bride and groom (a male and a female) on the stage.

