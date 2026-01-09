Uttarakhand News: No Mobile Phones On Corbett Safaris As Park Enforces Supreme Court Order

No Mobile Phones On Corbett Safaris As Park Enforces Supreme Court Order | Representational Image

Dehradun: Tourists visiting Corbett Tiger Reserve will no longer be allowed to carry mobile phones during jungle safaris in any tourism zone of the park. The decision has been taken to comply with a Supreme Court order directing authorities to minimise human interference in natural wildlife habitats. However, visitors will be permitted to carry professional cameras such as DSLRs.

Corbett’s Deputy Director Rahul Mishra said new guidelines are being prepared to ensure strict implementation of the court’s directions. Under the new system, tourists will be required to deposit their mobile phones at the entry gates before entering the forest.

The restriction will not be limited to visitors alone. Registered tour guides, gypsy drivers, naturalists and even staff of hotels and lodges located in the core zone will also be barred from carrying mobile phones. Mishra said strict penal action will be taken against anyone found violating the rule.

Wildlife experts and nature guides have long raised concerns over the safety and ecological risks posed by unrestricted mobile phone use inside the reserve. They say tourists often try to get dangerously close to animals in pursuit of photos and videos, increasing stress and aggression among wildlife.

Mobile networks have also been used to share live locations of animals, leading to large numbers of safari vehicles converging at a single spot. The growing trend of making reels and taking selfies has further heightened the risk to both visitors and animals.

The ban will be enforced across all day safari and night stay zones of Corbett, including Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, Garjia, Sarapduli, Dhela, Sultan, Sonanadi, Pakhro and Sitabani.