To boost tiger numbers, Rajasthan’s forest department translocated tiger T-2408 from Ranthambore to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota after NTCA approval. The four-year-old tiger was tranquilised, health-checked, radio-collared and transported under tight security before being released as per protocol. With this relocation, Mukundra’s tiger population has increased to six.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Translocates Tiger From Ranthambore To Mukundra Hills | File Pic

Jaipur: To increase the tiger population in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, the forest department of Rajasthan successfully translocated tiger T-2408 from Ranthambore on Friday. The relocation was carried out after receiving approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and following all protocols. With this, the number of tigers in Mukundra has reached six.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Manas Singh said that the forest department had been tracking the four-year-old tiger for several days. On Friday, the tiger was located in the Lahpur forest area under the Khandar range, where it was safely tranquilised and after conducting a detailed health examination, the tiger was fitted with a radio collar and transported via road under tight security to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve.

On reaching Mukundra, the tiger was released as per NTCA protocol. The tiger is likely to mate with tigress Kanakati, brought from Ranthambore a few months ago.

Notably, since 2008, 24 tigers and tigresses have been shifted from Ranthambore to Sariska, Mukundra, Ramgarh Vishdhari, Karauli–Dholpur Sanctuary, and Sajjangarh Biological Park to strengthen the tiger population in these reserves.

