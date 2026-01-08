Rajasthan ACB Books 11 Officials, 4 Firms In ₹2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against 11 officials, four firms, and some others in an alleged Mid Day Meal Scheme scam of around Rs 2000 crore that took place during the previous Congress regime in the state.

The ACB, in an official statement, said that during the period when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government's Mid-Day Meal Scheme provided food grains to school students through the Rajasthan State Consumer Cooperative Federation (CONFED) supplying combo packs containing pulses, oil, spices, etc. It was claimed that these materials met FSSAI and Agmark standards and were delivered to schools across the state through doorstep delivery.

Following complaints of serious irregularities and corruption in the implementation of this scheme, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a preliminary inquiry.

The preliminary inquiry and subsequent detailed investigation revealed that officials associated with the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and CONFED officials colluded and conspired to manipulate the rules. As a result, eligible and qualified firms were excluded from the tender process, and tenders were awarded to favored firms, providing them with undue benefits. These firms further illegally subcontracted the work to other entities, through which an organized network of fake suppliers and transporters was established.

As per ACB, the investigation also revealed that in many cases, fake bills at inflated rates were submitted without the actual purchase and supply of goods, and government payments were obtained based on these fraudulent bills. Through this well-planned fraud, forgery, and collusion, the state exchequer suffered a direct financial loss estimated at Rs 2000 crore.

The investigating agency has registered a case against the officials who were posted during that period at CONFED, four firms supplying the combo pack, and some others.

The agency said that a thorough investigation into the roles of the accused, financial transactions, forgery of documents, and misuse of government funds in this case is being investigated.