Delhi Chain Snatching Video: Man Tries To Steal Elderly Woman’s Chain Inside Greater Noida High-Rise Lift; Flees Empty-Handed

Elderly woman’s quick thinking foils chain snatching attempt inside Greater Noida lift | X/@SachinGuptaUP

A shocking case of attempted chain snatching has surfaced from a residential society in Greater Noida, where a man entered a lift and tried to snatch a chain from an elderly woman. The entire incident was captured on the building’s CCTV camera and has since gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about resident safety.

CCTV Footage Shows Brazen Attempt

The now-viral video shows an elderly woman, dressed in a saree and carrying a bag, entering the lift alone and standing facing the doors. Moments later, just as the doors are about to close, a man wearing a full-face helmet, jacket, and pants rushes into the lift. The man enters the elevator and tries to snatch the elderly woman's chain. The woman reacts instantly and shouting loudly at the intruder. Startled by her screams and sudden resistance, the man immediately backs away.

No Guards Seen, Residents Allege Lapses

Notably, no security guards are visible in the CCTV footage at the time of the incident. According to a report by NDTV, residents have alleged serious lapses in security arrangements. They claim that despite paying huge maintenance fees, the society management has failed to implement proper safety measures for residents, particularly senior citizens.

Chain snatching continues to be a recurring street crime in Delhi-NCR, often involving motorcycle-borne offenders targeting women, elderly people, and pedestrians in residential areas. While official police data indicates a decline in reported cases in recent years, many such incidents remain under-reported due to low recovery rates and perceived delays in police response.