'You'll Be Eaten By Bengal Tigress': Mahua Moitra's Fiery Response After Being Dragged, Detained During Protest Outside Amit Shah's Delhi Office| VIDEO

TMC MP Mahua Moitra raises slogans for Mamata Banerjee as Delhi Police take her into custody during protests against the ED raid outside Amit Shah’s office. | ANI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday morning staged a massive protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office, alleging misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after its raid on the I-PAC office in Kolkata. Several TMC MPs were detained by the police during the protest.

Those detained included Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien, Satabdi Roy, Kirti Azad and others.

Mahua Moitra’s Response From Police Van

After her detention, Mahua Moitra was seen inside a police van raising slogans in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accusing the ED and the Centre of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta.

Sharing a video on X, Moitra issued a sharp warning to the BJP, stating that the party would be “eaten by the Bengal Tigress.” Her post read: “Amit Shah’s cops dragging us @AITCofficial MPs in police vans to the police station. Bring it on BJP Bengalis you’ll be eaten by the Bengal Tigress.”

In the video, Moitra can also be heard saying, “ED, stop political vendetta.”

Speaking to reporters after being lifted by the police officals from the protest site, Moitra said, “We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP.”

Videos from the protest showed police personnel lifting and dragging the MPs into police vans. TMC parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien, while being detained, said, “You are seeing what is happening to MPs here.”

ED Raid Starts Political Face-Off

The protest comes amid a political standoff between the Centre and the TMC following an ED raid at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the ED seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists, and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

“Is it the duty of the ED to collect the party’s hard disk and candidate list?” Banerjee asked, daring Shah to fight her democratically in West Bengal.

She also claimed that ED officials arrived at 6 am and seized laptops, mobile phones, and party data, calling the action “a crime.”

ED Rejects Allegations

However, ED denied the allegations, claiming that Mamata Banerjee entered the residence of I-PAC director Prateek Jain during the search and removed key evidence.

Clarifying its position, the agency said the searches were evidence-based, conducted under legal safeguards, and were part of a money laundering probe linked to coal smuggling. The ED added that the action was not targeted at any political party or election.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of 2026 Elections

The developments have intensified the political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to be held in March–April of this year.