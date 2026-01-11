From Posing As CBI Official To Saint: Robbery & Fraud Mastermind 'Rehman Dacait', Wanted Across 14 States, Arrested In Surat

In a major breakthrough, seasoned criminal Abid Ali, aka Rehman Dacait, who had long eluded law enforcement across the country, has been apprehended by the Surat Crime Branch, ABP News reported. The arrest took place during a operation in Surat’s Lalgate area.

Rehman Dacoit, active in the criminal world for nearly 20 years, was the leader of an interstate crime network operating across 14 states. Known for his disguises, he often posed as a CBI officer, a saint or a well-wisher to rob and defraud unsuspecting victims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Irani Dera Gang: Robbery, Fraud, Arson

According to police as quoted by ABP News, Rehman Dacoit was the mastermind behind the notorious gang “Irani Dera”, based in Bhopal. The gang was involved in robbery, fraud, and arson, and Rehman Dacoit has been charged under stringent laws such as the MCOCA in multiple cases.

Lavish Lifestyle Funded by Crime

With the proceeds of his crimes, Rehman Dacoit lived a luxurious lifestyle, indulging in expensive cars, sports bikes, and even Arabian horses. Police say his ostentatious lifestyle and clever disguises allowed him to remain beyond suspicion for years.

Rehman Dacoit had come to Surat searching for a new victim when the Crime Branch received a tip-off. The team laid a trap and arrested him successfully. Surat Crime Branch DCP Bhavesh Rozia stated that the arrest could unlock many old cases and shed light on his gang’s operations and associates.