MP News: Gujarat-Based Solar Energy Company To Invest ₹1,700 Crore In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam is set to witness a major industrial transformation with a proposed Rs 1,700-crore investment in solar manufacturing. The development could turn Malwa into the country's new green energy manufacturing hub.

A large-scale solar equipment manufacturing unit will be established in the Ratlam Investment Zone, creating 3,000 jobs for youth.

The Ratlam Investment Zone covers nearly 1,800 hectares and is strategically located near the Delhi–Mumbai eight-lane expressway.

According to Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) executive director Rajesh Rathore, 61 acres of land have been allotted to Hexatron Industries Limited, a leading solar energy company from Gujarat.

Hexatron will invest approximately Rs 1,700 crore to set up a manufacturing facility for solar PV modules, inverters, battery storage systems and related equipment. The unit will have a proposed production capacity of over 200 megawatts and will be compliant with the central government’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), enabling it to supply equipment for government-backed solar projects.

Production is targeted to begin during 2026–27. The project aligns with the state’s ambitious goal of achieving 35 gigawatts of solar energy capacity by 2030 and. It is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

The project is expected to create around 3,000 direct jobs and between 5,000 and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities. Skill development programmes will be integrated locally to prepare a qualified workforce, with priority for local youth. MPIDC officials said that this investment will mark a major milestone for the Ratlam Investment Region, where total proposed investments have already crossed Rs 12,000 crore, benefiting the Malwa region.