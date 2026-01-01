Bhopal News: City Roads Choke On New Year Day; Massive Jams On VIP Road, Hoshangabad Road, Boat Club Stretch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The New Year rush chocked traffic all over the state capital on Thursday, with massive congestion on main roads as people flocked to temples, picnic spots and tourist places. The key points that witnessed heavy footfall were Boat Club, VIP Road and Hoshangabad Road where heavy traffic jams were seen.

It was a holiday in educational institutions, so a large number of people visited Van Vihar, Boat Club, Kerwa Dam and Kaliasot Dam with groups of friends, leading to a considerable rush.

Long queue of vehicles remained stranded in traffic jams and the traffic police tried hard to regulate vehicular movement. Since the afternoon, traffic pressure mounted on various roads. Police then started barricading to control the traffic.

New Market, Polytechnic Square, Ban Ganga Square, Roshanpura Square, Kamla Park, Raj Bhavan and police control-room areas were the worst affected in the heart of the city due to traffic jam in the afternoon. Besides, in areas on the outskirts like Misrod, Lalghati and VIP Road, there was a heavy rush throughout the day.

Similarly, Misrod Road, Danish Kunj Square and 11-Mill Square witnessed heavy traffic jam throughout the day as devotees flocked to Bhojpur temple for ‘darshan’ on New Year. Even in the city, there was heavy footfall in temples on this occasion.

Traffic police deploy 230 personnel across city

Additional DCP, Bhopal Traffic Police, Basant Kaul said, “Around 230 cops were deployed across the state capital for regulation of traffic. Key areas with heavy rush included Boat Club, VIP Road and Hoshangabad Road. As many as 75 vehicles were seized, as their drivers were found to be driving in an intoxicated state. Heavy footfall was seen at Birla Temple, Kankali temple, Tallaya Mandir and Bhojpur temple. Our teams were deployed all over for control and checking.”