 MP News: Former Indian Navy Officer Re-Arrested In Qatar; Family Appeals To PM Modi, FM Jaishankar For Safe Return
Former Indian Navy officer Purnendu Tiwari has been re-arrested and jailed in Qatar over a separate financial investigation, preventing his return to India. He was among eight officers arrested in 2022, seven of whom were pardoned and returned in 2025. His family has appealed to PM Modi and FM Jaishankar for help, urging urgent diplomatic action for his release.

Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indian Navy officer Purnendu Tiwari has been arrested again and sent to jail in Qatar after facing a separate legal case related to a financial investigation on Friday.

His family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for help, urging swift action to secure his release.

His sister, Dr. Meetu Bhargav, who lives in Gwalior, has appealed to the Indian government for his safe return, releasing a video to urge authorities to intervene.

Eight former Indian Navy officers were arrested in Qatar on August 16, 2022. Following the diplomatic efforts, seven of the officers were returned to India in February 2025. However, Tiwari could not return due to a separate legal case.

According to officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Tiwari is currently facing another legal matter in Qatar.

Earlier, during an official visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Modi had raised Tiwari’s case with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, appreciated Qatar’s commitment to the safety of Indians living there and highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between India and Qatar.

Currently, Tiwari remains in jail in Qatar. His family says he has only been able to speak to them twice in the past few days, and they are urging the Indian government to act swiftly to secure his release.

