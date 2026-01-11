 Delhi Woman Killed At Point-Blank Range, Was Key Witness In Husband’s Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Woman Killed At Point-Blank Range, Was Key Witness In Husband’s Murder

Delhi Woman Killed At Point-Blank Range, Was Key Witness In Husband’s Murder

Rachna Yadav, 44, an RWA president in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, was shot dead at close range. Police suspect the killing is linked to her husband’s 2023 murder, in which she was a key witness. CCTV shows planned attack with bike escape. Daughter alleges absconding accused masterminded the murder. Investigation continues, teams formed to trace suspects.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

A 44-year-old woman was fatally shot at close range in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the murder is connected to the 2023 killing of her husband.

The victim, identified as Rachna Yadav, was a local resident and president of the area’s Resident Welfare Association. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died on the spot. Police said she originally hailed from Bhalswa village.

Read Also
'Arrest The Murderer!': Massive Protest Erupts In Pakistan After Hindu Man Kailash Kohli  Shot Dead...
article-image

Investigators believe the killing is linked to the murder of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, who was shot dead in 2023. That case is currently under trial. A senior officer said Vijendra was allegedly killed due to old enmity, with Bharat Yadav and five others named as accused. While five accused are in custody and facing trial, Bharat remains absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Police said Rachna was a key witness in her husband’s case, and her testimony was crucial to the prosecution. Her murder is therefore suspected to be an attempt to weaken the case and intimidate other witnesses.

FPJ Shorts
Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?
Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?
Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding
Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Serve BFF Goals At Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding
SHOCKING! Influencer Claims ₹5 Lakh Offer To Bash Varun Dhawan's Acting In Border 2, Shares Call Recording Exposing Campaign Against Actor
SHOCKING! Influencer Claims ₹5 Lakh Offer To Bash Varun Dhawan's Acting In Border 2, Shares Call Recording Exposing Campaign Against Actor
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

CCTV footage has captured the alleged shooter, while an accomplice reportedly waited nearby on a sports bike to help in the escape. Police received a PCR call around 10.59 am and found Rachna lying in a pool of blood, with an empty cartridge recovered from the spot.

Read Also
Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort
article-image

According to the probe, two men intercepted her while she was returning after meeting a neighbour. One asked her name and, upon confirmation, shot her before fleeing. Police believe the attack was planned and that the assailants had prior knowledge of her identity and movements.

Crime and forensic teams examined the scene, and nearby CCTV footage is being scanned. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the shooters and identify the masterminds.

Rachna’s elder daughter, Kanika Yadav, alleged that Bharat Yadav orchestrated the killing to prevent her mother from testifying. Rachna is survived by two daughters. Police have increased security in the area as the investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Posing As CBI Official To Saint: Robbery & Fraud Mastermind 'Rehman Dacait', Wanted Across 14...

From Posing As CBI Official To Saint: Robbery & Fraud Mastermind 'Rehman Dacait', Wanted Across 14...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Gujarat: PM Modi Plays Conch, Leads Historic Shaurya Yatra At Somnath | Videos

Gujarat: PM Modi Plays Conch, Leads Historic Shaurya Yatra At Somnath | Videos

Swabhiman Parv 2026: PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra, Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple | Videos

Swabhiman Parv 2026: PM Modi Leads Shaurya Yatra, Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple | Videos

'Willing To Donate 10 Acres Exclusively For Dog Welfare: Mika Singh’s Emotional Appeal To Supreme...

'Willing To Donate 10 Acres Exclusively For Dog Welfare: Mika Singh’s Emotional Appeal To Supreme...