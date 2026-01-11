Delhi Woman Killed At Point-Blank Range, Was Key Witness In Husband’s Murder

A 44-year-old woman was fatally shot at close range in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the murder is connected to the 2023 killing of her husband.

The victim, identified as Rachna Yadav, was a local resident and president of the area’s Resident Welfare Association. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died on the spot. Police said she originally hailed from Bhalswa village.

Investigators believe the killing is linked to the murder of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, who was shot dead in 2023. That case is currently under trial. A senior officer said Vijendra was allegedly killed due to old enmity, with Bharat Yadav and five others named as accused. While five accused are in custody and facing trial, Bharat remains absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Police said Rachna was a key witness in her husband’s case, and her testimony was crucial to the prosecution. Her murder is therefore suspected to be an attempt to weaken the case and intimidate other witnesses.

CCTV footage has captured the alleged shooter, while an accomplice reportedly waited nearby on a sports bike to help in the escape. Police received a PCR call around 10.59 am and found Rachna lying in a pool of blood, with an empty cartridge recovered from the spot.

According to the probe, two men intercepted her while she was returning after meeting a neighbour. One asked her name and, upon confirmation, shot her before fleeing. Police believe the attack was planned and that the assailants had prior knowledge of her identity and movements.

Crime and forensic teams examined the scene, and nearby CCTV footage is being scanned. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the shooters and identify the masterminds.

Rachna’s elder daughter, Kanika Yadav, alleged that Bharat Yadav orchestrated the killing to prevent her mother from testifying. Rachna is survived by two daughters. Police have increased security in the area as the investigation continues.