'Arrest The Murderer!': Massive Protest Erupts In Pakistan After Hindu Man Kailash Kohli  Shot Dead By Landlord In Sindh | Video

Protesters from Pakistan’s Hindu minority held road blockade in Sindh, raising mobile phone lights to demand justice after a Hindu farmer was shot dead | X/@english_ritam

The killing of a Hindu farmer in Pakistan’s Sindh province earlier this week has sparked widespread protests by minority and human rights groups, reigniting concerns over the safety and rights of religious minorities in the country.

Hindu Farmer Shot Dead in Sindh

A Hindu farmer, identified as Kailash Kolhi, was shot dead in Sindh under circumstances that have triggered anger and grief among minority communities. The incident has once again drawn attention to alleged targeted violence and the lack of accountability in cases involving religious minorities in Pakistan.

Night Protests Light Up Highways

Videos circulating on social media show large-scale protests led primarily by members of the local Hindu community. Hundreds of protesters gathered on a road and staged a sit-in, blocking traffic in a common form of protest in the region.

Protesters raised mobile phone flashlights and torches, creating a striking sea of flickering lights that illuminated the darkness. People were seen chanting slogans, holding banners and expressing both sorrow and rage over the killing.

Demand for Justice and Protection

According to media reports, Hindu minority groups and human rights organisations are leading the protests against both federal and provincial authorities in Sindh. Protesters are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, registration of a case under murder and terrorism charges, and full protection for the victim’s family.

Activists have warned that without swift action, fear among minority communities will only deepen.

Minority Leader Condemns ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’

Shiva Kachhi, chairman of the minority rights organisation Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, strongly condemned the killing, calling it a “brutal and cold-blooded murder.”

In a post on X, he wrote, “The blood of Kailash Kolhi demands justice from all of us. This is not just the murder of one individual, but an attack on humanity, justice, and the fundamental rights and safety of minorities in Sindh. Our struggle will continue until the perpetrators are brought before the law and justice is served.”

Fear and Anguish Among Minorities

The incident has left minority communities shaken, with many fearing that justice may once again be delayed or denied. Protesters say their demonstrations are not only about one life lost but about the ongoing struggle for dignity, safety, and equal rights.