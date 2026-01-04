 Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

AAP sarpanch Jarnail Singh of Valtoha was shot dead during a wedding at a resort in Amritsar. Two outsiders opened fire and fled the scene. Singh, who had survived three earlier attacks, died on the spot. Police have identified the accused and said arrests will be made soon.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding function at a resort in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valtoha village, who had reportedly survived three previous attempts on his life.

The incident took place at Marigold Palace resort, where a wedding ceremony was underway. According to eyewitnesses, the event was proceeding normally when two outsiders arrived at the venue, opened fire at close range, and fled immediately after the attack. Jarnail Singh died on the spot.

Read Also
Sarpanch Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In MP's Gwalior
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Walia said police teams reached the location soon after receiving information. “This is Marigold Palace. We have learned that a person named Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valtoha, was shot dead. The police are investigating the incident. We are at the location and working on the case,” he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner said the accused have been identified and arrests will be made soon. Security has been tightened in the area, and further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Ankit Prabhu Speaks On Waterlogging, Poor Roads; Calls For Green Cover Protection In Goregaon
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Ankit Prabhu Speaks On Waterlogging, Poor Roads; Calls For Green Cover Protection In Goregaon
Man Booked For Allegedly Threatening Navi Mumbai Election Officer On Social Media
Man Booked For Allegedly Threatening Navi Mumbai Election Officer On Social Media
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India...

'Embarrassment Upon Ourselves': Shashi Tharoor Reacts After Bangladesh Refuses To Travel To India...

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha;...

Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha;...

A Walk Through Yesterday: La Martiniere’s 1965 Batch Revisits School Life

A Walk Through Yesterday: La Martiniere’s 1965 Batch Revisits School Life

2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Massive Protest Outside Uttarakhand CM’s Residence, CBI Probe...

2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Massive Protest Outside Uttarakhand CM’s Residence, CBI Probe...