Punjab: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead During Wedding At Amritsar Resort

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding function at a resort in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valtoha village, who had reportedly survived three previous attempts on his life.

The incident took place at Marigold Palace resort, where a wedding ceremony was underway. According to eyewitnesses, the event was proceeding normally when two outsiders arrived at the venue, opened fire at close range, and fled immediately after the attack. Jarnail Singh died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Walia said police teams reached the location soon after receiving information. “This is Marigold Palace. We have learned that a person named Jarnail Singh, a resident of Valtoha, was shot dead. The police are investigating the incident. We are at the location and working on the case,” he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner said the accused have been identified and arrests will be made soon. Security has been tightened in the area, and further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing.