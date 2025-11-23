Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider Near Victoria Memorial Metro Station In Hyderabad; 2 Killed – Video

In a tragic incident late Saturday night, two young men lost their lives after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a divider near the Victoria Memorial Metro Station in the Dilshukhnagar area. The terrifying accident was captured on CCTV and has since circulated widely on social media.

The victims, identified as Madhu and Harish, were reportedly riding at high speed when they lost control of the bike. The CCTV footage shows the motorcycle veering sharply before slamming into the median, causing both riders to be thrown off with severe impact. Police said the duo died on the spot due to fatal injuries.

Local authorities reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash.