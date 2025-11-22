Who Was Harman Sidhu, The Punjabi Singer Who Died In A Road Accident?

Harman Sidhu | Instagram

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in a tragic road accident. He was 37 years old and according to a report in PTC, the accident took place on the Mansa-Patiala road while he was returning to his village.

Reprotedly, the singer was returning to his village when his car collided with a truck. According to reports, his vehicle was completely crushed, and Sidhu died on the spot.

Who Was Harman Sidhu?

Harman was a famous Punjabi singer. He hailed from Khiala village near Mansa district in Punjab. One of his most popular songs was Paper Ya Pyar with Miss Pooja. He had also sung many other chartbuster tracks like Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, Koi Chakkar Nai, Multan VS Russia, and more.

On Instagram, Harman had 3742 followers, and on Facebook, he had 18k followers. The singer also had a YouTube channel named Harman Sidhu Music with 13.1K subscribers.

Harman is survived by his wife and a daughter.

His family has not yet shared any statement on social media about his demise.

Fans Mourn Harman Sidhu Death

A fan tweeted, "Heartbreaking news from Punjab 💔 Rising Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died instantly after his car collided head-on with a truck on Mansa-Patiala road. He was on his way home to village Khyala… now gone forever. A shining star silenced too soon (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The news of Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu's demise in a road accident is extremely heartbreaking. The sudden departure of such a talented voice breaks the heart. May God grant strength to the family. Om Shanti (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

