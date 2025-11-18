 Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away At 34; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Mourns His Demise
Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away At 34; Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Mourns His Demise

Odia singer Humane Sagar, who was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, passed away on Monday, November 17, 2025. The 34-year-old singer was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, and reportedly, he was on a non-invasive ventilator for breathing support.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Instagram: Humane Sagar

According to Times of India, AIIMS Bhubaneswar shared a statement, which read, “Humane Sagar did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9:08 pm on November 17.”

article-image

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Mourns Humane Sagar's Demise

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X (Twitter) to mourn Humane's demise. He tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti (sic)."

Even the ex-CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted about Humane's death. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Human Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time (sic)."

Till now, Humane's family has not shared any statement about his death. However, on the singer's last Instagram post, fans are mourning his demise and writing 'rest in peace'.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Humane Sagar's soul rests in peace.

