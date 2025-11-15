Humane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete Recovery'

Instagram: Humane Sagar

Odia singer Humane Sagar was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday in a critical condition. According to reports, he is on a non-invasive ventilator for breathing support. Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, took to X (Twitter) to share that he is concerned about the singer's health.

He tweeted, "Concerned to know that popular singer Human Sagar is hospitalized. Pray for his swift and complete recovery. May he return to his family, his music and his people - renewed, restored, and safe. Get well soon, Human Sagar (sic)."

Concerned to know that popular singer Human Sagar is hospitalized. Pray for his swift and complete recovery.

May he return to his family, his music and his people - renewed, restored, and safe.

Get well soon, Human Sagar. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 15, 2025

Humane Sagar Health

According to reports, the singer is suffering from Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) affecting his brain, lungs, kidneys, liver, blood clotting, and blood pressure. He also has Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Bilateral Pneumonia (infection in both lungs), and Dilated Cardiomyopathy, which has severely reduced heart pumping function.

Till now, no statement from his family or team has been shared.

Read Also Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98

Who Is Humane Sagar?

34-year-old Humane is an Odia singer who comes from a musical family background. His parents were singers, and his grandfather was a music composer. In 2012, he won the reality show Voice of Odisha.

In 2015, Humane made his debut as a singer with the Odia film Ishq Tu Hi Tu, in which, he sang the title track. In 10 years, he has sang in around 19 Odia movies, and has also sung for many singles and music albums.

Read Also Assam Wakes Before Dawn To Bid Farewell to Zubeen Garg As Roi Roi Binale Lights Up Screens

On Instagram, he has 139K followers, and his fans are praying his speedy recovery.