 Humane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete Recovery'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHumane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete Recovery'

Humane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete Recovery'

Odia singer Humane Sagar was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday in a critical condition. According to reports, he is on a non-invasive ventilator for breathing support. Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, took to X (Twitter) to share that he is concerned about the singer's health. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Instagram: Humane Sagar

Odia singer Humane Sagar was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday in a critical condition. According to reports, he is on a non-invasive ventilator for breathing support. Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, took to X (Twitter) to share that he is concerned about the singer's health.

He tweeted, "Concerned to know that popular singer Human Sagar is hospitalized. Pray for his swift and complete recovery. May he return to his family, his music and his people - renewed, restored, and safe. Get well soon, Human Sagar (sic)."

Humane Sagar Health

According to reports, the singer is suffering from Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) affecting his brain, lungs, kidneys, liver, blood clotting, and blood pressure. He also has Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Bilateral Pneumonia (infection in both lungs), and Dilated Cardiomyopathy, which has severely reduced heart pumping function.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From Cruelty Case
Mumbai: Chembur Hotel Owner Surrenders Red-Eared Slider After PETA, Police Rescue Turtle From Cruelty Case
Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As Police Make Unexpected Visit
Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As Police Make Unexpected Visit
'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
'Vanakkam': Sanju Samson Officially Joins Chennai Super Kings Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger
Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time Gain From The Commercial Vehicles Business Demerger

Till now, no statement from his family or team has been shared.

Read Also
Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
article-image

Who Is Humane Sagar?

34-year-old Humane is an Odia singer who comes from a musical family background. His parents were singers, and his grandfather was a music composer. In 2012, he won the reality show Voice of Odisha.

In 2015, Humane made his debut as a singer with the Odia film Ishq Tu Hi Tu, in which, he sang the title track. In 10 years, he has sang in around 19 Odia movies, and has also sung for many singles and music albums.

Read Also
Assam Wakes Before Dawn To Bid Farewell to Zubeen Garg As Roi Roi Binale Lights Up Screens
article-image

On Instagram, he has 139K followers, and his fans are praying his speedy recovery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As...

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Takes A Decent Start, Expected To...

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Takes A Decent Start, Expected To...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 15: Will Anupama Go To Mumbai After Pari Creates New Fuss With Her...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 15: Will Anupama Go To Mumbai After Pari Creates New Fuss With Her...

Humane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete...

Humane Sagar Health: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Tweets, 'Pray For His Swift And Complete...

Shilpa Shetty And Rajpal Yadav Attend Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra In Mathura -...

Shilpa Shetty And Rajpal Yadav Attend Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra In Mathura -...