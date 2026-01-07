Celebrating Irrfan Khan: From Piku To Inferno, Must-Watch Iconic Films Of The Legendary Actor Who Redefined Cinema

Irrfan Khan |

Irrfan Khan was one of the most versatile actors, renowned for his exceptional acting skills and powerful performances. This legendary figure made significant contributions to Indian cinema and was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2011. Over his 30-year career, he worked in multiple languages, including Hindi and English.

He also appeared in a Bengali film, "Schatten der Zeit," and a Telugu film, "Sainikudu," showcasing his remarkable versatility across various Indian languages and international productions. Irrfan Khan's untimely passing in 2020 left many in sorrow.

He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including a National Film Award and an Asian Film Award, among others. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at some iconic films of the legendary actor that showcase his versatility.

Piku

Piku is a comedy-drama film that was released in 2015. In the film, Irrfan Khan played the character of Rana Chaudhary with amazing flair. The irritability of a driver constantly halted by a nagging client is portrayed effortlessly by Irrfan. Needless to say, the Irrfan-Amitabh chemistry makes Piku a must-watch.

Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium is a lighthearted film directed by Saket Chaudhary. In this film, Irrfan played a businessman who tries to get his daughter into a good school by hook or crook. Irrfan brings the character's sheer innocence to life.

Life of Pi

Irrfan's oozing class gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. His portrayal of the adult Pi Patel, who tells the story of his incredible survival at sea to a writer, acts as the film's narrator and framing device. The adventure-drama film is based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name. The film was released in 2012.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is a biography of an Indian Army soldier who becomes a dacoit and once represented India in the Asian Games. The nuances of the characters picked up by Irrfan in the movie prove why he is considered one of the best ever. He also won a National Film Award for this film. The film, which was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, was released on March 2, 2012.

Inferno

Inferno is an action mystery thriller film directed by Ron Howard, and it is based on Dan Brown's 2013 novel of the same name. In the film, the actor played the role of a mysterious head of a shadowy private security firm called The Consortium. He served as an ally but with morally ambiguous motives, who guides Tom Hankes' character, Robert Langdon, through obstacles in his path so that he could achieve his mission.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is a romantic comedy film, directed by Ritesh Batra and released in 2013. The film, The Lunchbox, is the most talked-about critically acclaimed film. It perfectly portrays the sheer quality of Irrfan's acting prowess. Irrfan plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes her lunch.

Talvar

Talvar is another must-watch film by the actor. In this film, he played the role of a CBI officer investigating a high-profile murder case. Even during the moments when Irrfan plays an enraged and angry cop, the demeanor of a CBI officer never leaves the soul of the character.

The Warrior

Irrfan plays the role of Lafcadia, a leading warrior who carries out cruel orders for a bad boss in the film. What happens when he decides to give up the sword? Will he be able to survive? The film is directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, and it was released in 2001 and received the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film.

Haasil

Probably the first movie that made everyone notice the sheer class of the actor is 'Haasil'. His embodiment of a goon madly chasing a girl is amazing. Haasil is a crime drama film that was directed and written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and released in 2003.

Jurassic World

Jurassic World is a science fiction film directed by Colin Trevorrow. It is the first installment in the Jurassic World series and the fourth installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. In the film, Irrfan Khan plays the role of CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World.

Blackmail

Blackmail is another film that you can add to your bucket list. The black comedy film is directed by Abhinay Deo. In the film, the actor plays the role of a sales executive who works in a company that manufactures toilet paper. Dev is dissatisfied with his job because it doesn't pay him enough, as well as his marriage, because his wife doesn't love him the way he loves her.