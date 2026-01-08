 Rohit Shetty: 'I've Done 17 Films & Haven't Got A Single Award, I'm Only Invited For Hosting Award Shows'
Rohit Shetty was speaking at an event where the The Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) was officially announced. The Free Press Journal was present at the event

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
The Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) was officially announced on Wednesday (January 7) in Mumbai as a national cinematic institution aimed at bringing together all Indian film industries on a single, unified platform. One of the speakers at the event was director Rohit Shetty, who took a self depreciating dig at himself and award shows. "Mera aur awards ka dur dur ka rishta nahi hai. I've done 17 films and haven't got any award, I'm only called for hosting the award shows," he said.

He also went on to talk about the actual number of people visiting the cinema halls. "The sad part about the footfall of any film, no matter how big a hit it might be, is that the footfall is never more than 4 crore. And the reason behind it is the language barrier. Also, we shouldn't be proud of being called Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood, it should be recognised as Hindi cinema, Indian cinema or Telugu cinema," he added.

Envisioned as a long-term institution for Indian cinema, INCA seeks to foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, transparency, and credible recognition across languages, regions, and crafts.

The announcement was made in the presence of leading filmmakers, producers, artists, and cultural voices from across the country, including Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dil Raju, Manoj Tiwari, Navraj Hans, Manmohan Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Ankur Garg, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shibasish Sarkar, among several other eminent voices from across a broad spectrum of professions along with the Producers Guild of India coming on board as the Chief Patron of the initiative.

