 'Pakistan Se Galey Mil Lo Jaa Kar': After Dhurandhar Anupama Chopra Reviews Ikkis, Praises Sriram Raghavan's Film; Gets Trolled
Film critic Anupama Chopra has been facing a lot of backlash on social media after her Dhurandhar review went viral. Now, on Wednesday, she took to X to share her review of Ikkis, and she is getting trolled once again. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Film critic Anupama Chopra made it to the headlines last year for her review of Dhurandhar. She didn't like the film, and she received a lot of backlash on social media for her review. Even actor Paresh Rawal had slammed her. Now, on Wednesday, she took to X to share her review of Ikkis. Anupama praised Sriram Raghavan's film, and she is getting trolled for it.

She tweeted, "Wept through #Ikkis, a war film that asks us to consider the cost of war. Sriram Raghavan gives us courage & patriotism laced with empathy & compassion. Agastya Nanda imbues valor with innocence. Jaideep Ahlawat is towering & Dharam ji breaks your heart with his grace. #dowatch (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Netizens Troll Anupama Chopra For Her Ikkis Review

While last month she was trolled for giving a negative review to Dhurandhar, this month, she is getting trolled for giving a positive review to Ikkis.

A netizen tweeted, "You cried through 'Ikkis'. Now its producers are crying at the box office. A ₹60 crore film that hasn’t even crossed ₹25 crore in a week says it all. And you’re still rattled after abusing Dhurandhar, an industry hit and the highest single-language grosser in India. We don’t buy 'Aman Ki Asha' propaganda anymore. We will reject any film that asks us to romanticise those who butchered us, carved up our land, and killed our jawans across multiple wars (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Awwwiee ! Pakistan se galey mil lo jaa kar (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "This was so predictable could see it coming from miles away. Aman Ki Asha Entire left wing will praise this tamasha. Dont worry Dhurandhar 2 is coming soon (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

After facing the backlash for the Dhurandhar review, Anupama had taken her review down from YouTube. Till now, she has not given any statement about it.

