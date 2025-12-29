 'I Was Blown Away By It': Karan Johar Praises Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra - Watch Viral Video
Karan Johar attended the book launch event of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, in which he was seen praising Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar in front of Chopra.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar attended the book launch event of Dining With Stars by Anupama Chopra. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, in which he was seen praising Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar in front of Chopra.

He said, "I was like, blown away by Dhurandhar. It makes you feel like, 'oh my craft is limited compared to this'. Oh my god, look at the use of background music. Whatever anyone else feels, it is entirely their opinion, and I respect everyone's opinions. What I loved about Dhurandhar was that I didn’t feel that the director was self-aware! I felt like he wasn’t trying to show off his craft, and yet he was seamlessly like telling you the story."

Karan further said, "I never felt he went wide or he went like I am going to show you a great frame. I just felt it was beautifully shot without self-awareness. It made me question my ability as a filmmaker, and that’s always a good thing for me. I look at that with a positive lens. So I began the year loving Saiyaara and ended the year loving Dhurandhar. I loved Lokah."

Netizens React To Karan Johar's Video

A Reddit user wrote, "He always appreciates good work but doesn't learn anything from that (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Poor anupama on the side lol (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Anupama be like ye Dhurandhar peecha kyu nhi chod raha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Anupama Chopra-Dhurandhar Review Controversy

For the uninitiated, earlier this month, Anupama Chopra faced a lot of backlash on social media for her review of Dhurandhar. Even Paresh Rawal had tweeted and slammed her. Later, the review was taken down from YouTube.

When Mohit Suri Praised Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra

Karan Johar is not the first director to praise Dhurandhar in front of Anupama. During a roundtable hosted by the senior journalist, even Saiyaara director Mohit Suri had praised the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Anupama has not yet shared any statement the whole Dhurandhar review controversy.

