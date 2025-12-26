Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

Left: Anupama Chopra Right: Dhurhandar Still | YT

Film critic and editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Anupama Chopra, has revealed her top three films of 2025. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and continues to draw full houses in its third week, did not feature on her list. None of the Hindi films featured in his list.

Her list included a Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film. Rishabh Shetty-starrer Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 ranked third. In second place was the Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, while the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was on first in her list.

Backlash Over Dhurandhar Review

Earlier, Chopra's review of Dhurandhar became the talk of the town after she described the film as an “exhausting, relentless, and frenzied espionage thriller.” She faced significant backlash on social media for her review. Subsequently, she took down the review. Later, the Film Critics Guild, chaired by Anupama Chopra, condemned the attacks on movie critics over their reviews of Dhurandhar.

Set To Beat Jawan's Record

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 633.50 crore in three weeks in India. With its fourth Friday collection, Dhurandhar is set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2026. While the first film was released only in Hindi, Part 2 will have a pan-India release and will be dubbed in South Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.