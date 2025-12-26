 Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

Film critic Anupama Chopra, revealed her top three 2025 films, omitting Hindi movies like Dhurandhar, a ₹1,000 crore hit. Her list features a Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film. Chopra had earlier faced backlash for her Dhurandhar review.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Left: Anupama Chopra Right: Dhurhandar Still | YT

Film critic and editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Anupama Chopra, has revealed her top three films of 2025. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and continues to draw full houses in its third week, did not feature on her list. None of the Hindi films featured in his list.

Her list included a Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film. Rishabh Shetty-starrer Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 ranked third. In second place was the Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, while the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was on first in her list.

Backlash Over Dhurandhar Review

Earlier, Chopra's review of Dhurandhar became the talk of the town after she described the film as an “exhausting, relentless, and frenzied espionage thriller.” She faced significant backlash on social media for her review. Subsequently, she took down the review. Later, the Film Critics Guild, chaired by Anupama Chopra, condemned the attacks on movie critics over their reviews of Dhurandhar.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Book Festival 2025 In Vashi To Feature Literary Exhibitions, Cultural Programmes, And Panel Discussions For Book Enthusiasts
Thane Book Festival 2025 In Vashi To Feature Literary Exhibitions, Cultural Programmes, And Panel Discussions For Book Enthusiasts
IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare Record In Thiruvananthapuram
IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare Record In Thiruvananthapuram
Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations
Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice In Schools
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Announces Inclusion Of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice In Schools
Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In...
article-image

Set To Beat Jawan's Record

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 633.50 crore in three weeks in India. With its fourth Friday collection, Dhurandhar is set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2026. While the first film was released only in Hindi, Part 2 will have a pan-India release and will be dubbed in South Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck...

'Likhte Likhte Main So Jaunga': Ahead Of Salman Khan's 60th Birthday, Old Video From 1998 Blackbuck...

Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

Anupama Chopra Lists Her Top 3 Films Of 2025; Check If Dhurhandar Is In The List!

'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus

'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To...

From Kitchen Parties To Prime-Time TV: ‘Tupperware Erotica’ Sparks A Streaming Gold Rush

From Kitchen Parties To Prime-Time TV: ‘Tupperware Erotica’ Sparks A Streaming Gold Rush