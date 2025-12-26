Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Earns ₹26 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down even in its third week. The action-packed entertainer delivered another powerful performance on Day 21 (December 25), benefitting from the Christmas holiday and reinforcing its blockbuster status across domestic and international markets.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 26 crore nett in India on its 21st day, taking its total domestic collection to a staggering Rs 633.50 crore across all languages. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 46.50 per cent on Thursday, a remarkable figure for a film in its third week.

The Christmas holiday played a crucial role in boosting footfalls, particularly in metropolitan cities and mass centres alike. Despite entering its fourth weekend, Dhurandhar witnessed packed evening and night shows, proving that audience interest remains intact even after three weeks of release.

On the global front, the film continues to rewrite box office records. Dhurandhar has reportedly crossed Rs 944 crore at the worldwide box office, putting it just a whisper away from the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club. Trade analysts believe that the film could breach the milestone within the next couple of days if the current momentum holds, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

What makes Dhurandhar’s performance even more impressive is its ability to stay strong despite a reduction in screen count. On Day 21, the film played across 4,753 shows nationwide, which is a few hundred fewer than the previous day. The dip in shows came after the release of Karan Johar-backed Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The romantic comedy managed to secure close to 3,000 shows across India, leading to a redistribution of screens.

However, Dhurandhar remained largely unaffected by the new release. The film’s solid occupancy levels and steady collections indicate that it has successfully transitioned into a long-runner, holding its ground against fresh competition as well as Hollywood releases in the market.

Dhurandhar continues to cement Ranveer Singh’s position as a formidable box office force. All eyes are now on how quickly the film enters the elite global club and how far it can push its already historic run.