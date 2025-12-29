 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹22.25 Crore On Its Fourth Sunday; All Set To Enter ₹700 Crore Mark
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is an all-time blockbuster. The film, even during its fourth weekend, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. It collected Rs. 57.75 crore, during its fourth weekend, taking the 24-day total to Rs. 690.25 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has already become an all-time blockbuster. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date, and now, it is competing with pan-India releases to break more records at the box office. During its fourth weekend, the film once again collected a fantastic amount.

On its fourth Sunday, Dhurandhar collected approximately Rs. 22.25 crore, taking the 24-day total to Rs. 690.25 crore. By the end of its 25th or 26th day, the movie will easily enter the Rs. 700 crore club.

Dhurandhar VS Pan-India Films

Dhurandhar was only released in Hindi, but it has still managed to surpass the lifetime collection of many pan-India releases like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Kalki 2898 AD. The Ranveer Singh starrer's next step would be beating SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer had collected Rs. 782.20 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat that or not.

For now, Dhurandhar is at the fifth position in the highest-grossing Indian film list. The top 4 films are Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and RRR.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The top 3 movies in the highest-grossing Indian film list are sequels. So, we can expect that even Dhurandhar 2 will create a storm at the box office, and break records.

Part 2 is slated to release on Eid next year, and it will get a pan-India release. Apart from Hindi, the movie will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

But, Dhurandhar 2 won't be getting a solo release. The movie will clash at the box office with Toxic. The Yash starrer is primarily a Kannada film, but it will also get a pan-India release.

So, it will be interesting to see which film will make a mark at the box office.

