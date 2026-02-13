The 50: Sidharth Bhardwaj Drove Taxi & Worked As Bouncer Despite Splitsvilla & Bigg Boss Fame, Says 'I Was A Security In Strip Club'- Watch Video

The 50: Sidharth Bhardwaj video |

Sidharth Bhardwaj is a well-known figure in the Hindi reality TV industry, having won MTV Splitsvilla Season 2 and finishing as the runner-up on Bigg Boss Season 5. Despite his early fame, he faced challenges later in his career. On The 50 show, Sidharth revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked as a taxi driver and bouncer in the United States to make ends meet.

During one of the tasks on The 50, Sidharth opened up about making his "real fortune" during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by driving a taxi. He shared, "I did a couple of jobs in America when the times were hard. I was a security in strip club." He then entertained everyone with a dance performance, joking that he isn’t a great dancer but would still give it a try. His story left several contestants teary-eyed.

Why Did Sidharth Bhardwaj Move To LA?

Sidharth revealed that moving to America had always been part of his long-term plan, something he had even discussed with friends Nikhil Chinapa and Raghu Ram. However, the move didn’t materialise earlier due to limited connections and the lack of a concrete plan. He eventually relocated to the US during the COVID-19 period.

Speaking about pursuing his long-awaited dream of stand-up comedy in America, Sidharth said, "LA is a very big place. Many times you get booked for a show, you travel and then find an empty room. People don’t show up and only some 10 people are there, whom you have to make them laugh. That is a challenge."

In an interview with TOI, he also addressed his stint on Bigg Boss, saying, "Bigg Boss didn’t give me big money because they understood I was in need of the show." He added that he was never particularly wealthy in India and earned just enough from reality shows to meet his needs. Later, he became an RJ, after which things gradually improved for him.