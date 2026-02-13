Rajpal Yadav Pays ₹2.5 Crore In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Awaits Hearing On February 16

Rajpal Yadav pays 2.5 crore |

Actor Rajpal Yadav's initial debt of Rs. 5 crore, including penalties and other charges, has now ballooned to Rs. 9 crore. According to the latest update, he has paid Rs. 2.5 crore in the Cheque Bounce case. Speaking on the matter without disclosing the source of the funds, Yadav’s lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay stated, "I can't say anything about who gave money to Rajpal Yadav... Out of Rs 5 crore so far, Rs 2.5 crore have been given."

The next hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026. Upadhyay also confirmed that negotiations are ongoing between Yadav and M/s Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has placed the actor in judicial custody and adjourned the hearing on his interim bail plea.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer further stated to have requested the court to allow him to meet the actor in person for instructions on the matter. He claimed to have attempted to speak with Yadav in jail, stating, "We will personally meet him to understand the court's stand regarding the earlier undertaking," as per ANI. The lawyer added that if the outstanding amount is paid, the case could be treated as a settlement and not come under the merits.

According to Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer, Rs. 2.5 crore has already been paid. Additionally, Rs. 1 crore has been deposited with the registry. "We want our case to be heard on the basis of merit. We have filed our bail application on the basis of merit and are expecting a reply by Monday," the lawyer said.

He further clarified that the actor never refused to pay the amount. "The other party to the case refused to receive the money at some point, as mentioned in the order sheet. They rejected the plea, and as the matter dragged on, sought his imprisonment," he added.

When asked about Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, reportedly offering financial help, Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer declined to comment, calling it a private family matter. "Log help kar rahe hain, log support kar rahe hain," he said.